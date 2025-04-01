KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $939,000 Investment in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.14 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.