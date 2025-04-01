KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.09% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in BlueLinx by 1,797.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

