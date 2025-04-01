KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.05% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Company Profile

