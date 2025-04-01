KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after acquiring an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 801,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Shares of HAE opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

