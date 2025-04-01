KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

