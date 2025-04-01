KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

