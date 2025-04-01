KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,521,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -394.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TG Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.