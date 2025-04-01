KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

BE stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

