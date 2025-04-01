KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Cactus by 24.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cactus Stock Performance
WHD opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cactus Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD
Cactus Profile
Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cactus
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.