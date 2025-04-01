KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

