KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 5,800 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

AVAV opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

