KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 85,640 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.11. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

