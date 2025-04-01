KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $810,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340.60. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 296.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

