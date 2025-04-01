KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $815,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 8,460.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.85. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,002 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $221,381.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,244,460.14. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

