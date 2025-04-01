KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,971,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

