KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.