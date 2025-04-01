KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $82.78 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

