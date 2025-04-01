Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,315,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Kontoor Brands worth $539,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 76.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 118,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

