Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 89,508 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,659,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,876,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,234 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 192,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $10,212,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

