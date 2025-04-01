Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.20% of Lineage worth $562,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth about $226,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lineage by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lineage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

LINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lineage from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Lineage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.