Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $75,838,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,773,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,370,000 after acquiring an additional 755,695 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at $50,376,238.74. The trade was a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

