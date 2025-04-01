LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,820 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

