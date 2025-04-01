LPL Financial LLC Acquires 23,968 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 895,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $645.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1112 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.