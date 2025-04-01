LPL Financial LLC Acquires 50,040 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

