LPL Financial LLC Acquires 573,439 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 561.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.