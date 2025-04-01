LPL Financial LLC Acquires 72,701 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

