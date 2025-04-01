LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $85.84 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

