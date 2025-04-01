LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $810.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.