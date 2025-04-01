LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

