LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after purchasing an additional 671,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

