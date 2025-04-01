LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $214.73 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.64.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

