LPL Financial LLC Buys 22,441 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

