LPL Financial LLC Buys 31,989 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.01% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,705,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $144.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

