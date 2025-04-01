LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,416 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSRT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000.

Shares of HSRT opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

