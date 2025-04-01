LPL Financial LLC Buys 76,634 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,634 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.54% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 357,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

