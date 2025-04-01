LPL Financial LLC Buys 776,591 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,591 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

