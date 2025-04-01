LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 817,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.36% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,306,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

