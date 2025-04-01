LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.55% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

