LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

