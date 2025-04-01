LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.66% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

