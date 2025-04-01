LPL Financial LLC Has $17.48 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.24 and a 200 day moving average of $401.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $321.93 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.