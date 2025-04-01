LPL Financial LLC Has $17.89 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

AVSC opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

