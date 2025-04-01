LPL Financial LLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $18,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 890,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

