LPL Financial LLC Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,415,284,000 after buying an additional 52,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after acquiring an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Equifax by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,213,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.56.

Equifax stock opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day moving average of $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

