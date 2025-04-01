LPL Financial LLC Has $20 Million Position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICLO opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

