LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.14% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

