LPL Financial LLC Invests $17.53 Million in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCEFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

