LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,775 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,479,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,062,702 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,506,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,395,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 204,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 187,875 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

