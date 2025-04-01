LPL Financial LLC Purchases 26,392 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $226.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $227.22.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

