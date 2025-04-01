LPL Financial LLC Purchases 343,597 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,597 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.09% of Royce Value Trust worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

